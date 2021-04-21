Tael Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $34.91, $62.56 and $13.96.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

