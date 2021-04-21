Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) dropped 8.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 57,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,934,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Specifically, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 7.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

