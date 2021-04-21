TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.65

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CTO stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.67. The company has a market cap of £57.26 million and a PE ratio of 49.63. TClarke has a 52 week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.83.

Get TClarke alerts:

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.