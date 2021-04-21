TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.65

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CTO stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.67. The company has a market cap of £57.26 million and a PE ratio of 49.63. TClarke has a 52 week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.83.
TClarke Company Profile
See Also: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.