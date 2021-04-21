TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL opened at $128.39 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $136.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.