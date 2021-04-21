TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $41.54 million and $880,954.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

