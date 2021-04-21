Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

TFX opened at $431.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

