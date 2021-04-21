Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $30.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.