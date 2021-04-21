Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

TENB stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. Tenable has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

