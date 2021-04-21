Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

THC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -417.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

