Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 52,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

