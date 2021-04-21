TenX (PAY) Market Cap Tops $25.80 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TenX has a total market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars.

