Terracoin (TRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $561,776.61

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $561,776.61 and approximately $458.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,739.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $961.51 or 0.01724994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00558044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001770 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

