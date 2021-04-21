Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.