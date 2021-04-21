The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $827.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.