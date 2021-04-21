The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.44

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 1181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,113.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after buying an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

