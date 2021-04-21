The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

