The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Cut by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

BX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. 11,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

