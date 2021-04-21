The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $85.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of BX opened at $79.50 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

