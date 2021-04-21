The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.89 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

