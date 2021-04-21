The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

