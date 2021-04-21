The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,072.23.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,306.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,156.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,028.21. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,315.38.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

