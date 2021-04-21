The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 361,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

