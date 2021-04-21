The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

