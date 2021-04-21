The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

NAPA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.35 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

