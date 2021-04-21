The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

