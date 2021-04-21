The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €750.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €631.54 ($742.99).

Shares of KER stock opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €590.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

