The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $718.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.