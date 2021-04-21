The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.01

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.36. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 10,196 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

