The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

