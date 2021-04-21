The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

