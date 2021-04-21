The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

