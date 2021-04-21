The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

