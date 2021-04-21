The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.