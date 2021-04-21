The Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. The Timken has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.70-5.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

