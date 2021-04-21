The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.67. 12,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,327. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.