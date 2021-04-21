Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives $5.83 Average PT from Analysts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $336.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

