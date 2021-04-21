THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $17.08 on Friday. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.00 and a beta of 1.40.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

