Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 7,500 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. 223,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,357. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

