Thomas A. Sansone Sells 13,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.