THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 5% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $141.75 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $13.75 or 0.00025039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00278667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01001123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.39 or 0.99289301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00636410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00184108 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,097,776 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.