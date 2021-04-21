Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,281.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $39,883.76 and approximately $85,281.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00464598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.