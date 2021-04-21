Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 5,165 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

