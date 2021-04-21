Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) by 763.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBHB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHB opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

