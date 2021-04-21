Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rayonier worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 196.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

