Tixl (TXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and $1.23 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00278789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.10 or 0.01024174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,595.08 or 0.99122978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.00638314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.