Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.