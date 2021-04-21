Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
