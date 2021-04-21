Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

