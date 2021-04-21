Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $203.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.05 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $91.42 and a 1-year high of $185.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

