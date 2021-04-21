Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $203.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.05 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $91.42 and a 1-year high of $185.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
