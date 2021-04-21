Traders Purchase High Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,674% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

