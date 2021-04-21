Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 15,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,842% compared to the average daily volume of 778 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $299.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

